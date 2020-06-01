Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,254. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

