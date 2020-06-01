Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,099. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.