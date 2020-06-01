Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00. Insiders have purchased 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

