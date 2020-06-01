Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million and a P/E ratio of -38.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.