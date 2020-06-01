Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $87.34 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.