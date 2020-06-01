Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,647. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $520.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

