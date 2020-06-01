Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains GP news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 211,600 shares of company stock worth $972,812. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

