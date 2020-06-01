Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $406,610. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 5,034,251 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

