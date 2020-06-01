Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pixelworks worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 236,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 60.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 102.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 88,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.