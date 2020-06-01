Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

EFX stock opened at $153.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

