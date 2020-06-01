Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.53.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

