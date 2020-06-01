Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $972,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,029,048. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

NYSE TWLO opened at $197.60 on Monday. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

