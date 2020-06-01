Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $219.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

