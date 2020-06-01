Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 130,885 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Shares of NTAP opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.