Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,778 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $185.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.99, a PEG ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

