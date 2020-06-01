Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $393.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

