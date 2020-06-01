PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PHAS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

PHAS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 3,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

