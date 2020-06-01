PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT Raised to $7.50

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PFSweb from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in PFSweb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.