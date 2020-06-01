Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares during the period.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

