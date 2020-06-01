People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,765 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $278,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.00. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $301.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

