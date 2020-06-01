People s United Financial Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after acquiring an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after buying an additional 284,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

