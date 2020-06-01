People s United Financial Inc. Sells 25,577 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.12.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.