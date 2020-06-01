People s United Financial Inc. Sells 141,609 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 75.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,609 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. Strs Ohio increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period.

SC stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on SC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

