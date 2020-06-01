People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 483,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $219.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

