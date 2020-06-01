People s United Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after purchasing an additional 593,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,423 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after purchasing an additional 548,790 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

