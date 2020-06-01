People s United Financial Inc. Has $611,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,030,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 888,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,707,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $111.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.