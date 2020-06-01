People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

NYSE WBS opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.