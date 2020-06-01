People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 9.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 82.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Five Below by 67.8% during the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Five Below by 129.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 91,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

