People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,618,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 172.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $656.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.71. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $496.11 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

