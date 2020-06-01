People s United Financial Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 320,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

