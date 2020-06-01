People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

