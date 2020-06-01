People s United Financial Inc. Buys 115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,303,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $154.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

