Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lifted by Nomura Instinet from $19.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $11,455,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

