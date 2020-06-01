Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $176.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $155.97 and last traded at $154.47, with a volume of 859728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.01.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

