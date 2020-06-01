Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.71.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 1,344,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,446. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.