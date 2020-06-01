Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Longbow Research

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective hoisted by Longbow Research from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.79.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,187. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,941.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

