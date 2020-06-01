Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $2.49 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.78 or 0.04816990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 708,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,668,796 tokens. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

