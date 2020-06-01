Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 522.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 13,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,725,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $180,049,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

