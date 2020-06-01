Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,350. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.