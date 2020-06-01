Oppenheimer Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $185.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.53.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $197.31 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $599,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

