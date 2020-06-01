Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 742.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,754 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,011.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,099 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.42 on Monday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

