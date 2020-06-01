One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after buying an additional 182,387 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 91,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 252,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

