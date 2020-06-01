Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

