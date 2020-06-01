Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.
OLLI stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.