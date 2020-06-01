Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.