OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

