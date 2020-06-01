NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of NVR worth $145,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NVR by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,221.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,974.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,444.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,479.50.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

