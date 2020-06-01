Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 581,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.00. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $57,266,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,844,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 471,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

