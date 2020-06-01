Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,413. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 588,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

