Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 13,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,567. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

