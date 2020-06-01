Northland Securities Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $23.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

